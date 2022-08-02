Kogarah Public School's 150th anniversary celebrations

Kogarah Public School celebrated its 150 anniversary yesterday (August 2) with a school assembly, cultural performances and historical display.
Georges River Council mayor Nick Katris, who attended the celebrations with Rockdale MP Steve Kamper and Councilor Elise Borg, congratulated the school in a Mayoral Minute at last night's council meeting.
"I congratulate the school principal, Nitsa Comninos, the school leadership team, all the teachers, the students on their wonderful presentation and performances," Cr Katris said in his Mayoral Minute.
"The 150 year celebration was finally able to take place after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19," he said.
"The assembly heard stories of the 150 year history of the school from past students, principals, teachers, current students and the community, including the origins of the school which was formed on the site of the current St Paul's Anglican Church in 1870 with around 45 students.
"There were performances by the school's Drumming Group, Senior Dance Group, Chinese Dance Group and Bollywood Dance Group who displayed the cultural diversity that is celebrated in Kogarah Public School.
"Local historian Dr Garry Darby has written a book on the history of the 150 years of Kogarah Public School which was available for purchase on the day."
Cr Katris 's Mayoral Minute congratulating Kogarah Public School on its 150th anniversary was unanimously supported by the council.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
