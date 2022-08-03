St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Police appeal to locate missing Carlton man

Updated August 3 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing: Paul Gerard Nicholl, aged 61, was last seen at his home on Grey Street, Carlton, on Monday 18 July 2022.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Carlton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.