Police appeal to locate missing Carlton man

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Carlton.
Paul Gerard Nicholl, aged 61, was last seen at his home on Grey Street, Carlton, on Monday 18 July 2022.
Advertisement
When Paul could not be contacted by his landlord, he was reported missing to officers attached to St George Police Area Command yesterday (Tuesday 2 August 2022), who commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police hold serious concerns for Paul's welfare as his disappearance for extended periods of time is out of character and he lives with a number of medical conditions.
Paul is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of thin build, about 170cm to 175cm tall, with blond hair and blue eyes.
It is unknown what Paul was last wearing; however, he is known to travel on trains and frequents national parks across Sydney.
Anyone with information into Paul's whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.