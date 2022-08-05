Eleni Petinos could have a fight on her hands to win Liberal Party preselection again for the seat of Miranda after being sacked as a minister.
Ms Petinos said after her dismissal she "pursued politics to make a positive difference, and I will continue to do so proudly as the Member for Miranda".
Advertisement
However, sharks within the party are circling as preselection looms for the March 2023 poll .
A well-placed shire Liberal told the Leader, "I think she is at great risk of a preselection challenge".
"Eleni is no longer a minister and if it is true that 30 staff have been through her office and these allegations are sustained I think support for her would fall away," the source said.
"We can't, in this environment, be having ministers and MPs behaving badly."
Another source painted a different picture, claiming Ms Petinos had been "set up" and was the victim of "a stoush" within the Moderates faction between her and the new federal MP for Hughes Jenny Ware and Minister for Metropolitan Roads Natalie Ward.
The source said Ms Ware and Ms Ward were closely associated with the women who alleged Ms Petinos had bullied staff and used offensive language.
"Jenny Ware believes she is the new sheriff in town," the source said.
"She was a bit put out when Eleni and others supported [Holsworthy MP] Melanie Gibbons for preselection in Hughes."
Ms Ware denied having anything to do with the allegations against Ms Petinos.
"I only learned of the allegations against the former minister through the Daily Telegraph last Thursday night," she said in a statement.
"The matter is one for the NSW State Government. I have had no involvement in the matter and will continue to not be involved."
Ms Ward's office was contacted for comment.
Another senior Liberal Party figure said the claim Ms Petinos had been set up was "rubbish" and an attempt to "throw a cat among the pigeons".
"This matter was handled through an independent process, which was set up to protect vulnerable staff," the source said.
An obvious replacement for Ms Petinos if she was to withdraw would be Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce, but it is understood he would not challenge her.
Cr Pesce declined to comment.
Advertisement
Deputy mayor Carol Provan, another senior Liberal, spoke out in Ms Petinos' defence.
Cr Provan was defeated by Ms Petinos for Liberal Party preselection for Miranda for the 2015 election, but said they have "a nice relationship".
"Eleni is a strong woman and I think you have to be very strong in the political game," Cr Provan said.
"A lot of people don't like strong women. She can be a bit prickly, but it's a prickly business.
"It's very sad she has been sacked because of hearsay."
Cr Provan there seemed to be double standards in Premier Dominic Perrottet sacking Ms Petinos so quickly while delaying action against his male deputy Stuart Ayres.
Advertisement
"I think a lot of women would have thought, 'What's going on here?' " she said.
Cr Provan said, in regard to preselection, "With the way the factions are, you would never know what could happen".
"There are a lot of people very loyal to Eleni," Cr Provan said.
"She is a very hard worker - I have seen it. She comes from a very strong family, a lovely family."
Melanie Gibbons said, "Eleni is a hard worker and dedicated to her community. I know she will continue her focus on representing Miranda.
"One of the benefits of being a member of a political party is being able to help choose your representative. I would be disappointed if there was retribution from that."
Advertisement
Cronulla MP and Attorney-General Mark Speakman said, "I've enjoyed a very good working relationship with Eleni, who advocates strongly for her electorate."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.