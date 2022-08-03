Cornish and Scott claim silver in debuts

Sutherland sprint cyclist Tom Cornish was denied an inaugural Commonwealth Games Gold medal last week when comeback king Matt Glaetzer achieved a glorious last-day gold on the track, successfully defending his 1km time trial title.
Glaetzer roared to his fifth Commonwealth Games gold after Cornish was sitting on the day's fastest time.
Glaetzer was last to go, and he produced a superb power ride over the four laps to beat his Australian teammate Tom Cornish into silver by more than half a second.
The only man to clock under the magical minute barrier, Glaetzer clocked 59.505 seconds, with Cornish left with his head in hands after the three-time Australian champion earlier clocked what looked as if it could be the winning time of 1:00.036.
On the athletics track Sutherland Shire sprinter Rohan Browning rediscovered his best form powering into the men's 100m finals.
But in the final Browning had his dreams dashed in a result that still puts him in the record books.
Just an hour after he became the first Australian to reach a Commonwealth Games 100m decider since 2010, Browning endured a disappointing final run that left him just 0.06 seconds short of the bronze medal.
It was the closest Australia has got to winning a medal in the men's blue ribbon event since Matt Shirvington's lightning time in 1998.
"I'm not happy with it," Browning said . "It was just an ugly, painful kind of race and it's one of those tough nights."
Cronulla's Eloise Wellings was a lot happier with her fourth place in the women's marathon behind 34 yr old fellow mother Jessica Stenson.
Wellings, a two-time Olympian, is the first Australian runner to have competed at five Games.
The supermum from Cronulla, for most of her career a 5000-metre and 10,000-metre runner, made the jump to the marathon since giving birth to her second child.
She had a breakthrough performance in Japan in March, clocking 2:25:10 to become the fourth-fastest Australian woman over the marathon in history.
Wellings said after her fourth place run that she wanted to win but if she couldn't she was glad Stenson did.
Breanna Scott and her Artistic Gymnastics team claimed silver in the teams final after falling just short of gold to England.
Burraneer 20 year old Scott, along with her teammates Emily Whitehead, Georgia Godwin, Kate McDonald and Romy Brown, ensured Australia maintained their perfect record of medaling in the women's team event at every Games since gymnastics was introduced in 1990.
After winning silver in 2018 with a 68.2, Cronulla Sutherland Athletics Hammer thrower Alexandra Hulley was sixth with a 66.26m.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
