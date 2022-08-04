An Aboriginal ranger organisation will work alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service as an equal partner in managing Kamay Botany Bay National Park and Towra Point Reserve.
The move - a first in NSW - is described as "a momentous partnership and another step towards reconciliation".
Up till now, Gamay Rangers have undertaken natural and cultural resource management activities on cultural areas within the area and on conservation land owned by the La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council.
They will now have the same operational authority as NPWS rangers and field officers in Kamay Botany Bay National Park and Towra Point Nature Reserve.
NSW Minister for Environment James Griffin said the move was an important recognition of the Gamay Rangers' expertise and knowledge in caring for Country.
"As honorary national park rangers, the Gamay crew will work alongside the NPWS team on park to share traditional knowledge and techniques, and be involved in the operations of the national parks on their Country," he said.
"This is a momentous partnership and another step towards reconciliation. As the site of first contact in 1770 between the Gweagal and Bidjigal people and Europeans, Kamay Botany Bay National Park is one of the most significant reserves in Australia."
NPWS will continue managing Kamay Botany Bay National Park and Towra Point Nature Reserve, and the Gamay Rangers will support NPWS with conservation and compliance work, including protection of marine mammals.
NPWS recently trained the Gamay Rangers in how to safely attempt the dangerous and delicate job of rescuing whales entangled off the coast.
La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Chris Ingrey said they were excited to work in partnership with the NPWS to contribute to the protection of sea Country around Botany Bay.
"As saltwater people, the protection and enhancement of our sea country is vital as it has sustained our people for thousands of years and today it still provides for cultural fishing activities within our community," he said.
"The whales, in particular the humpback whale, is a significant ancestor being (totem) of our people and to have our people trained and ready to participate in dangerous operations that aim to save our totems was one of our goals.
"We are keen and ready to work with the NSW Government to protect our sea country into the future for our future generations."
Cronulla MP and Attorney-general Mark Speakman said the La Perouse Aboriginal Land Council and the Gamay Rangers were passionate about sharing their knowledge and protecting the sea country around Botany Bay.
"This partnership is a natural step in managing the area," he said.
"It is fitting that the cultural knowledge, which has been held and safeguarded by Aboriginal people, will now be shared with park staff, the community and visitors.
"I am delighted that Kamay and Towra Point will be the first places in NSW where honorary Aboriginal rangers are working alongside our dedicated parks staff."
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said the work of Aboriginal rangers was important for improving social, cultural, economic and environmental outcomes.
"Aboriginal people have a long, enduring connection with the area known as Kamay Botany Bay National Park and maintain a vibrant and active association with this land and sea," he said.
"This partnership recognises the role of the Gamay Rangers and helps ensure their cultural practices and knowledge is included in the management of national parks on their Country."
NPWS also has an Aboriginal Ranger program, which employs NPWS trainees in Narooma and Merimbula.
About 12 per cent of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife workforce are Aboriginal, which is significantly higher than other public sector agencies.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
