Aboriginal organisation Gamay Rangers to partner NPWS in managing Kamay Botany Bay National Park and Towra Point Reserve

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 4 2022 - 9:44pm, first published 9:38pm
Mark Speakman at Kurnell with Gamay Rangers (from left) Robert Russell, Robert Cooley, Yarraan Doyle, Bryce Liddel, April Allende and David Johnson. Picture: Chris Lane

An Aboriginal ranger organisation will work alongside National Parks and Wildlife Service as an equal partner in managing Kamay Botany Bay National Park and Towra Point Reserve.

