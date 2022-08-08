For a school of 500 children Oatley West Public School is proving to be an overachiever when it comes to sporting achievements.
Their girls lead the state in Futsal, winning the NSW All Schools Futsal championships, beating schools all over NSW and going through the competition undefeated.
The Oatley West girls took the NSW title winning 2-0 against Moriah College in the final and are the only Public School to win the junior competition.
The girls also won the Sutherland regional futsal championships undefeated.
The title winning students were Madena, Emma, Cassandra, Paige, Keela, Piper, Emma and Olivia and they also made it to round 6 of the NSW Soccer Knockout.
The boys have also had a good season winning the inaugural Sydney F.C football gala day as well as also winning the Sutherland regional futsal championships like their female counterparts.
They made round 5 of the NSW Soccer Knockout.
Special mention for student sporting achievements goes to Madena Moussa who is a Sydney East sport representative in Girls Football, Girls Basketball, Girls Rugby 7's, Girls Touch,Girls AFL and a Cross Country Champion.
Madena is also a NSW State representative in Girls Football, Girls Rugby 7's, Cross country and is the Girls AFL Captain.
Mr Smith, the schools sports co-ordinator said it's been a good result for all the hard work put in.
"It has been pleasing to see the development of Oatley West students over the past two years to a level where they have become successful athletes showcasing their ability in the sporting arena."
