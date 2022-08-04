Sydney Trains has blamed COVID-related staff shortages for the cancellation several times last month of a Como station service used by many school students.
A passenger wrote to the Leader, saying the station had been upgraded at a cost of $18 million, "and now they alter timetable cancelling the only train (southbound 7.59) within a one hour window of school start times".
Advertisement
"There is no bus replacement and this strands 50 to 60 kids with no means of transport."
A Sydney Trains spokeswoman said, "The 7.59am service heading south from Como to Cronulla was impacted by COVID-related staff shortages on several days in July.
"The service has not been permanently removed. It has run every day this week.
"Sydney Trains is continuing to manage COVID-related impacts on the network to prioritise the safety of our customers and staff while also providing vital transport services."
The station upgrade, which was completed in November 2021, provided two new lifts, upgraded accessible car parking spaces, family accessible ambulant toilets and improved CCTV and lighting.
An innovative photovoltaic glass canopy solar system on the concourse roof is a feature of the project.
The canopy generates 100 per cent of the station's daytime power needs, including illumination of the underpass.
Other features include extensive native landscaping, use of natural sandstone as feature walls and a design that brings natural light into the station pedestrian underpass.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.