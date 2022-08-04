St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

COVID-related staff shortages blamed for frequent cancellation of Como station service used by many school students

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 4 2022 - 11:32pm, first published 10:57pm
An $18 million upgrade of Como station was completed in November 2021. Picture: Simon Bennett

Sydney Trains has blamed COVID-related staff shortages for the cancellation several times last month of a Como station service used by many school students.

