Roll call for 50th reunion of Hurstville Boys High Class of '71

The roll call has gone out for former Hurstville Boy High School Year 12 students of the Class of '71 to attend a 50th reunion celebration.
Reunion organiser, Wayne Moloney said it will actually be the 51 year reunion after COVID caused the postponing of celebrations last year.
Advertisement
"We had a reunion not long after we finished school and then we went into different directions and careers," Wayne said.
"While the school has had some wonderful alumni, from our cohort we do not claim any renown such as former student, Sir Jack Brabham," he said.
"We can only claim to have gone onto a wide range of careers including education, business, law, sports success and even oyster farming, upholding the local Georges River tradition.
"From those we have kept in contact with, we know they have also travelled and worked across the globe including the UK, Europe, Asia, the USA and Canada. Not bad for a southern Sydney working-class group.
"Leaving school in 1971, we entered a much different world from what students experience today. Like now, economically times were tough with Australia just emerging from a year-long recession. But we didn't face a lot of the challenges kids are today as we had much more support for further education.
"There also seemed to be a feeling of great hope and expectation. And of course, we were still experiencing a great music revolution. Computers were just emerging into the workplace and I don't believe any of our Class of 71 would have even used a computer at the time of leaving. There were only four channels on TV and only black and white.
"While we have not had a full Year 12 reunion since leaving school, small groups of students have maintained close contact through the ties made at school.
"Sadly, we know of a number of our '71 class have passed on so a few of us decided it was time to try and bring as many back together as possible.
"As we are all now approaching 70, we realise we are in our twilight years and want to share memories of great school life while we are awake, not at our wakes," Wayne said.
"The current Principal of the school (now Georges River College, Hurstville Campus), Kath Klados is very supportive of the reunion. On a visit to the school recently by the organising group, she shared with us the history of the school since our departure and welcomed us to tour the school on the day of the reunion."
Kathy said, "It would be great to have the class of 1971 visit our school and definitely great to see some of the successes from this cohort, and to involve the student leadership team in the event".
The 50th reunion of the Class of 71 will be held at the Oatley Hotel on Wednesday, 26 October from 12 noon.
Anyone who wants to attend should contact Wayne Molony on 0409 908 205 or at waynemoloney64@gmail.com
From left to right the people are:
Wayne Moloney, Paul Cowley, Kathy Klados (Principal Georges River College, Hurstville Campus - formerly Hurstville Boys High School), Warrick Hannon, Greg Lee.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.