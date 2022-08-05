St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Roll call for 50th reunion of Hurstville Boys High Class of '71

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 5 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Time to share lessons learnt:, Wayne Moloney, Paul Cowley, Kathy Klados (Principal Georges River College, Hurstville Campus - formerly Hurstville Boys High School), Warrick Hannon, Greg Lee.

The roll call has gone out for former Hurstville Boy High School Year 12 students of the Class of '71 to attend a 50th reunion celebration.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.