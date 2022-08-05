St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Fricker dives to Games bronze

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:44am, first published August 5 2022 - 8:56am
Happy: Diver Sam Fricker collected his first Games medal. Picture AAP

Cronulla diver Sam Fricker and his partner Shixin Li combined for a surprise bronze in the three-metre synchronised springboard final in Birmingham.

