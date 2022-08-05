Fricker dives to Games bronze

Cronulla diver Sam Fricker and his partner Shixin Li combined for a surprise bronze in the three-metre synchronised springboard final in Birmingham.
Competing together internationally for the first time, 20-year-old Fricker and former world champion Li, 34, produced a clutch final effort to hang on to third at Birmingham's Sandwell Aquatics Centre on Friday.
The pair notched 374.52 points across six dives, benefiting when Malaysian rivals clipped the springboard on their fifth dive, knocking them to the back of the field.
Fricker said he was "humbled and excited and really happy for Australia and Shixin".
"He was like 'stay calm ... hold it together and execute'," Fricker said.
"You've go to to calm me down, I get fired up. He's the coolest man ever, super chilled, very relaxed and pulls me into his bubble."
Australia's Cassiel Rousseau snared a gold medal in the men's 10 metre platform. Team mate Fricker finished in tenth place in the final.
