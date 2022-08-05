St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Hinds collects Rugby Gold

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:46am, first published August 5 2022 - 9:11am
Celebrations: Rugby 7's Tia Hinds (centre back row) made her gold medal debut at the 2022 Birmingham Games. Picture AAP

Tia Hinds Commonwealth Games debut was extraordinary as her Australian Women's Sevens side claimed the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with a 22-12 win over Fiji.

John Veage

John Veage

