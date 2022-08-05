Hinds collects Rugby Gold

Tia Hinds Commonwealth Games debut was extraordinary as her Australian Women's Sevens side claimed the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with a 22-12 win over Fiji.
A first-half burst put the result out of question as Faith Nathan scored a double, securing the first gold medal in program history.
This came after an incredible semi-final performance to eliminate New Zealand 17-12, getting a measure of revenge four years on from Gold Coast.
Hinds, from Caringbah, who was the youngest member of the Australian team who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scored a try in one of the pool games to get her Commonwealth Games career on track.
Meanwhile, the Men's side, with Burraneer's Nathan Lawson on board, finished fourth after defeats to South Africa and New Zealand.
They produced a gutsy 7-0 win over Samoa to book their spot in the final four before falling to South Africa 24-12 in the semi-finals.
The Kiwis proved too strong in the bronze medal match, winning 26-12.
Coach Tim Walsh returned to the program after a stint with the men and was happy to see them play fearlessly after losing to Fiji in the pool stage.
"The team ran out today knowing they weren't going to lose," he said.
"That's a big step for the team; to go out with that feeling is something you can remember and replicate."
Forward Nathan Lawson from the Southern Districts club first donned the gold jersey as a part of the Junior Wallabies program and also competed in Tokyo.
