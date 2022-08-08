The St George Illawarra Dragons have finalised their 2022 Telstra Women's Premiership team roster ahead of the upcoming NRL Telstra Women's Premiership season.
The 2022 NRLW season will kick off on Saturday, August 20 with a Sydney derby at CommBank Stadium between Parramatta Eels and Premiers Sydney Roosters.
Round One will also feature the St George Illawarra Dragons playing the Gold Coast Titans in both men's and women's at WIN Stadium on Sunday, August 21.
The Grand Final rematch, Sydney Roosters against St George Illawarra Dragons, will be staged in Round Three at Leichhardt Oval in a night-time 6.15pm clash and Round Five will complete the regular season with a Central Coast triple header.
The signing of Australian Rugby Sevens Commonwealth Games silver medallist Cassie Staples and North Sydney front-rower Tara McGrath-West completes the Dragons' squad for the upcoming NRLW campaign.
Outside back Staples will make the transition to NRLW in the same ilk as her former Australian rugby sevens teammates Emma Tonegato and Page McGregor.
McGrath-West joins the squad in place of Fatafehi Hanisi who suffered a season-ending leg injury earlier in the year. Hanisi will continue her rehabilitation with the Dragons.
Eighteen players from the Dragons' 2021 NRLW squad have recommitted for the upcoming season alongside six new additions.
With the full squad finalised and pre-season training now under way, Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward is looking forward to what's ahead.
"We're very happy with the squad after worked so diligently to pull it together," Soward said.
"We have a lot of girls returning, which is a huge advantage and the new girls that joined have been fantastic.
"The fact we can get Cassie, who is another professional athlete that is keen to dedicate herself to our club, is definitely exciting.
"Tara's going to be on everyone's radar come Round 1. She's still raw but with a lot of talent and a big engine."
With an eye to the future, the Dragons have also invited 12 Women's Dragons Academy players to train with the squad for pre-season. Up to five development contracts will be allocated from this group of players for the upcoming season.
"It was something that we wanted; to develop that next generation," Soward said.
"We have some good young talent ranging from 16-20 years old and it shows that the pathway is there and continues to grow for those wanting to be a Dragons NRLW player."
