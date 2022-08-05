Yan fights it out in games

Three-time Commonwealth Games representative Chris Yan had a mixed 2022 Commonwealth Games with three wins and three losses from his campaign.
Yan had a career-best finish of fifth in men's doubles with Heming Hu at the Gold Coast 2018.
The Australian women won a bronze medal in the teams event.
In the men's team first group rotation, the Malaysian men proved too strong for the emerging youngsters on the Australian Team.
Chris Yan battled Chee Feng Leong to a fifth and deciding set before going down in the final frame.
Yan and his partner Chambers had a win over Ghana but was beaten in the last 16 of men's doubles by India's Desai-Sanil Shankar Shetty.
He had two wins in the men's team event and went down in the mixed doubles.
Born in Xi'an, China, Chris started playing table tennis on a concrete table in his neighbourhood in China, before coming to Australia with his family and becoming one of the nation's best players.
