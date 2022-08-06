In a split second the lanky, former North Cronulla SLSC Nipper Ollie Hoare became a household name with his come from behind victory in the 1500m in Birmingham.
In one of the greatest performances of the Commonwealth Games, an epic never say die finish from Caringbah's Hoare in the men's 1500m saw him storming down the final straight from fourth place to snatch the gold medal on the line.
It was a remarkable turnaround for Olympian Hoare, who two weeks prior failed to earn a place in the final at the world championships.
Hoare becomes the second Australian male athlete to win Commonwealth Games gold in the 1500m, after Herb Elliott in 1958.
Dedicating the win to his late grandfather, WW2 veteran and Cronulla Sutherland Athletics life member Fred Hoare, who sadly passed away on July 27, brought tears to his family members sitting watching at home.
Even their dog 'Roger' the pug, who is normally the centre of attention, had to take a back seat to the newly crowned champion, who had just won one of the greatest races in Australia's running history and etched his name as a great of the sport.
"Pop, I know you're watching, I'll have a glass of red for you mate. That was a good one," he said.
"When I was an athlete growing up he would have a stopwatch at every race, so I want to dedicate that run to my pop because he's the reason I'm here today.
"He was a great lover of the sport, a lover of Herb Elliott. He was the reason my dad loves the sport. The reason why I love the sport."
In the race of his life, Ollie added his name to Australian sporting record books, he was fourth at the start of the final straight but powered home to win in three minutes 30.12 seconds, lunging across the line to edge out 2019 world champ Timothy Cheruiyot from Kenya.
Current world champ Jake Wightman was third. .
"Not many Australians have been able to get a medal, let alone win it, so it's an absolute privilege," said the 25-year-old Hoare, who stripped more than two and a half seconds off his PB.
Ollie said he had never made an Australian team until the Tokyo Games.
"I hope the race is remembered."
No problems with that!
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
