St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Ollies golden run

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 8 2022 - 3:54am, first published August 6 2022 - 12:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gold medal: In one of the greatest runs in the nation's track history Caringbah's Ollie Hoare hit the headlines with his 1500m run in Birmingham. Picture Getty Images

In a split second the lanky, former North Cronulla SLSC Nipper Ollie Hoare became a household name with his come from behind victory in the 1500m in Birmingham.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.