St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Sharks in derby

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:39am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Break: Nicho Hynes was once again outstanding for the Sharks with a try, four goals, 145 running metres and five tackle breaks.Picture John Veage

The Sharks have climbed into third spot with a close 24-18 win in the derby against the Dragons at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.