A small liquor shop has been approved for a neighbourhood centre in Gymea Bay despite lack of support from police.
The outlet will be one of four adjoining shops in Coonong Road. The others are a convenience store, beauty salon and cafe.
The premises were occupied by a retail clothing business for 12 months until August 2021, and have been vacant since.
A development application (DA) for a change of use to a liquor store has been approved by Sutherland Shire Council staff under delegated authority.
The DA said the new business, named The Cnr Cellars, would be a neighbourhood boutique wine and liquor store.
"Activity will be retail sales instore, with the view to provide an online and delivery service to the local community should the demand arise," the DA said.
"The Cnr Cellars will provide a small range of wine and liquor products including a selection of premium wines hand-picked by our staff and customers.
"There will be one full-time staff member to operate the business upon commencement of operation.
"Depending on growth, a further one or two casual staff may be employed in the future.
"It is anticipated that the business will attract no more than three customers per hour (average) with a maximum daily total of between 30-40 customers."
The council's DA assessment said, "Sutherland Shire Police Area Command do not support a take away liquor store at this location.
"The local community comprises mostly of residential premises who would ordinarily attend the Gymea CBD for retail purchases.
"There are two nearby locations, being Gymea Bay Oval or Kalkada Avenue Reserve, which have been identified by police as being a problem for public (underage) drinking.
"However, the subsequent liquor licence will limit sales to 'Specialised Liquor Products', reducing the risk of underage sale and supply to minors.
"Whilst police are not supportive of additional take away liquor outlets, there is insufficient adverse data to argue this application will likely result in adverse social impacts.
"Police have recommended necessary conditions in relation to operation (including hours of operation) and the Plan of Management to minimise the risks associated with take away liquor sales."
Opening hours will be Monday - Saturday, 9am to 8pm and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.
The report said 25 adjoining or affected owners were notified of the proposal and two submissions, opposing the DA, were received.
"The matters raised in these submissions have been considered and addressed with by conditions of consent where appropriate," the report said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
