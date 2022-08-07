St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Shire residents urged to provide input on masterplans for four more sporting and recreation precincts

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 7 2022 - 4:22am, first published 4:20am
Gunnamatta Pavilion is in one of the precincts to be covered by a new masterplan. Picture: Chris Lane

Residents are being asked to complete a survey as Sutherland Shire Council begins work on preparing draft masterplans for four more sporting and recreation precincts.

