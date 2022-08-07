Residents are being asked to complete a survey as Sutherland Shire Council begins work on preparing draft masterplans for four more sporting and recreation precincts.
The masterplans will cover the Gunnamatta Park and Tonkin Oval precinct, The Ridge Sporting Complex, Kareela Reserve and Box Road Reserve.
The council says the survey, which "should take around 5-10 minutes to complete", will help shape the future of the areas.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said the council wanted to "provide better opportunities for more people to get outside and lead an active lifestyle".
"By engaging with residents on the initial phase in developing these masterplans, council can better understand how and why our community values using these spaces and where we can improve these areas to increase community satisfaction," he said.
"I hope many people will join in on these conversations and help shape the future of these four masterplans."
Residents may find the timing of the proposed masterplan for Gunnamatta Park confusing as a Plan of Management is due to be completed this year, a year later than intended due to the pandemic.
The masterplan is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
In addition, the council resolved at first meeting of the new council after the December 2021 election to examine options for a new cafe in the Gunnamatta Park pavilion within six months.
Deputy Mayor Carol Provan, who moved the motion, said at that time the council should begin working on the project immediately, rather than wait for council staff to complete the plan of management and masterplan.
Cr Provan said there was an approved development application for a food and beverage facility to be established at the northern end of Gunnamatta Pavilion, and that it would be possible for it to be completed and commence operation providing it was endorsed under an approved plan of management.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
