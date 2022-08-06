The Como Jannali Crocodiles JRL Football Club are leading the way in dealing with the well being of their members by actively pursuing their 'Mates 4 MENtal Health' initiative.
It started in 2019, like most things of this nature, off the back of a tragedy. Losing a long-time male club member to suicide.
He was a father, a son, a brother, a cousin and a mate.
Their aim is to raise greater awareness of mental health among men at a community level, and get the word out there that saying 'I'm not OK', is OK.
Initiated by two long-time Como club members, Gareth Hughes and Matt Stubbs, who along with Kellie Stubbs are the club's welfare officers, their mantra is being physically fit doesn't always mean you're mentally fit to deal with what life throws at you.
Kellie said Como takes its commitment seriously and encourages everybody to recognise the signs if someone needs a hand.
"If everyone looked after their team mates, it would help everyone around them."
"We are very driven when it comes to mental fitness and looking out for each other. We're dedicated to continuing to bring awareness within the club and our local community.
"Prevention is key and that starts with those conversations that we can sometimes find uncomfortable to have."
Gus Worland, the founder of Gotcha4life charity, helped out with a well being program and he was on hand on Saturday at Como Hotel as they held their annual Mates 4 MENtal Health Cup day with a lunch and an A Grade game against De La Salle.
Matt Stubbs said all their proceeds go to the Gotcha 4 Life charity for transparency and they allocate resources to introduce workshops into the local sporting clubs and high schools in the Shire.
Club President Hayden Garn said they were the first club to address this community issue and the second biggest CSJRL Club running 51 teams including their U3-5yr 'Tiny Croc teams' an initiative that has been picked up by the Toronto Wolfpack Rugby League.
Gus Worland said the game is not as important as the people who play it.
"If you look after your people they will look after you.
"Really its about being yourself,not just winning and losing at the end of the day"
This proved somewhat prophetic as the Aaron Raper coached De La Open Age 1 side were victorious 24-10 over the Crocs .
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
