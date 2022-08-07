Sutherland Shire Council has been highly commended in the Local Government Week Awards for an exhibition, which celebrated the resilience and creativity of First Nations women connected to Dharawal land.
Wuliwulawala: Dharawal Women Sharing Stories, which was exhibited at Hazelhurst Arts Centre in 2021, featured historical content, interviews and contemporary art.
The focus was on the importance of sharing stories, knowledge and oral histories across generations, while recognising the perspectives of women connected to local and national history.
Artists included Esme Timbery, Marilyn Timbery, Phyllis Stewart, Deanna Schreiber, Annette Webb, Caitlin Trindall, Amy Hill, Dolly Brown, Gemma Brown, Julie Freeman, Markeeta Freeman, Tracie McNally, Merindah Funnell and Kerry Toomey.
The exhibition was originally planned to be held in 2020 to mark the 250th anniversary of the meeting of two cultures at Kurnell, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
Sutherland Shire Council was highly commended in the Leo Kelly OAM Arts and Culture Award category for the best arts and culture project among 13 councils with a population of more than 70,000.
Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman said the awards, which were held as part of Local Government Week, featured some of the best community projects, events and initiatives from councils across NSW.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
