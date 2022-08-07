St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Shire's First Nations women exhibition highly commended in Local Government Week Awards

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 7 2022 - 11:14pm, first published 11:13pm
Celebrating the award are women who were involved in producing the exhibition, Byron Hurst (Hazelhurst), Deanna Schreiber (Kurranulla Aboriginal Corporation chair), mayor Carmelo Pesce, deputy mayor Carol Provan and Cr Diedree Steinwall. Picture: Facebook

Sutherland Shire Council has been highly commended in the Local Government Week Awards for an exhibition, which celebrated the resilience and creativity of First Nations women connected to Dharawal land.

