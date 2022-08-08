St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Ramp revamp for Hurstville station

Updated August 8 2022 - 4:35am, first published 12:31am
Ramp upgrade:The new installation on the ramp is part of more work to come promoting Georges River as a place to live, visit, invest and grow.

Commuters and people entering Hurstville train station will notice a difference this week with the ramp access getting a significant makeover.

