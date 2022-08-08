Ramp revamp for Hurstville station

Commuters and people entering Hurstville train station will notice a difference this week with the ramp access getting a significant makeover.
Located on the northern side of the rail line, the access ramp to the Hurstville train station from Forest Road now is lined with colourfull images of the Georges River LGA and plantings to add greenery to the space.
The ramp revamp is part of the Georges River Council Marketing Plan which aims to celebrate the local community and also make visitors feel welcome.
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris said, "Our community is a rich tapestry of natural beauty and diverse precincts, and Georges River is a highly liveable destination; where community, nature and culture are woven into the fabric of everyday life.
"Connection lies at the heart of Georges River so we are calling ourselves Sydney's Connected Community.
"This installation encourages people to connect to Georges River through imagery of people, places and experiences.
:The images are of some of the many public parks and spaces on offer in Georges River where you can enjoy recreational activities ranging from bike riding, team sports, family picnics, walking your dog or just connecting with nature."
The parks featured in the installation are Moore Reserve at Oatley, Gannons Park at Peakhurst and Lugarno, Carss Bush Park at Carss Park, and Olds Park at Penshurst.
