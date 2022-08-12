The design of a $14 million upgrade of a traffic bottleneck at Kirrawee has been modified following community feedback.
Dual signalised right turn lanes and left turn slip lanes will be provided for traffic exiting Waratah Street on to Princes Highway.
Advertisement
Initial plans by Transport for NSW included only one left-turn slip lane from Waratah Street into the highway.
"In response to community feedback Transport will change the proposal to provide dual left turn slip lanes exiting Waratah Street," the authority said in a community consultation report.
The upgrade is expected to reduce average delays by more than 50 per cent during both peak periods and will complement the widening of the highway in that area, which is all but complete.
Miranda MP Eleni Petinos said major work was expected to start in late 2023 and would take about 18 months to complete.
"More than 2.5 million vehicles travel through this intersection every year, making it one of the busiest in southern Sydney," she said.
Other features of the upgrade will include:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.