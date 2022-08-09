Dual occupancies and granny flats will make up a third of future new homes in Sutherland Shire under a draft housing strategy being prepared by the council.
The target will retain the status quo on new housing stock, a meeting of the Strategic Planning Committee heard at its meeting last night.
The draft housing strategy, to be released later this year for public comment, will establish directions for housing supply to 2041.
A staff report said secondary dwellings and dual occupancy development were an important part of the future housing mix.
"Secondary dwellings [granny flats] provide housing choice and affordability and are controlled by a State Planning Policy with council having limited scope to affect outcomes," the report said.
"Dual occupancies provide more compact, affordable alternatives to new traditional dwelling houses while still providing many of the amenities of a single dwelling.
"While dual occupancies are very popular, they represent a significant change in some streets and adverse community reaction can result which typically stems from perceived overdevelopment, loss of green space and trees, increased demand for parking and traffic implications.
"Dual occupancy is an essential part of the Shire's future housing supply because it allows growth and rejuvenation of housing while maintaining the low-density character of neighbourhoods.
"Maintaining existing planning policies will allow dual occupancy and secondary dwellings to make up approximately a third of future new dwellings."
The report, in preparation for the housing strategy, community engagement was conducted in late 2021 on residents' housing preferences.
"The feedback indicated that the community wants to retain the suburban, quiet, low-density character of neighbourhoods by keeping single houses with backyards and safe, quiet streets," the report said.
"However, Sutherland Shire has very few remaining areas where subdivision for single lots can take place.
"The Housing Simulation Tools invited the community to consider what types of infill housing they preferred.
"When faced with this choice respondents gave the following preferences for housing forms as: dual occupancies (34 per cent), villas and Townhouses (33 per cent), apartments below six storeys (20 per cent), apartments above six storeys (11 per cent.
"This community feedback is a sound basis on which to build the mix of dwelling types for the Housing Strategy."
The Strategic Planning Committee unanimously supported the recommendation that The Local Housing Strategy 2041 plan include secondary dwellings and dual occupancy contributing a third of future housing delivery with the existing policy framework in the next Local Environmental Plan and Development Control Plan.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
