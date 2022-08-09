St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Duplexes and granny flats will continue to make up 30 per cent of new shire homes under long-term housing strategy

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated August 9 2022 - 12:11am, first published 12:10am
A new dual occupancy development in Houston Street, Gymea. Picture: Chris Lane

Dual occupancies and granny flats will make up a third of future new homes in Sutherland Shire under a draft housing strategy being prepared by the council.

