Missing man last seen in Peakhurst

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sydney's west.
Kyule Petrella, aged 31, was last seen at an address on Amy Road, Peakhurst, about 11pm on Saturday, 6 August.
After failing to return home to his Fairfield address, officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command commenced inquiries to locate him.
Family and police hold concerns for his welfare.
Kyule is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 172cm tall, of slim build, and has black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jumper, black pants, and red, black, and yellow 'Nike' runners.
Kyule also goes by the name of 'Kyule Murphy' and is known to frequent the Fairfield, Seven Hills, and Peakhurst areas.
Anyone with information about Kyule's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
