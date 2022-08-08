St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Missing man last seen in Peakhurst

Updated August 8 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 11:20pm
Kyule Petrella, aged 31, was last seen at an address on Amy Road, Peakhurst, about 11pm on Saturday, 6 August.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Sydney's west.

