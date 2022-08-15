Blakehurst's Bill Collaros has obviously got good eyes and a steady hand.
He has competed in four previous World Shooting Championships and is on his way to his fifth, to be held in France next month.
Bill will be captaining and representing the ten member Sporting Shooters Association Australian Team for the World Benchrest Federations Rimfire World Championships.
Benchrest shooting is a rifle sport, where the shooter attempts to place five or ten shots into the smallest possible target at varying distances. Benchrest tests the accuracy of the rifle, ammunition and the shooter's skills, particularly with regard to position; technique and reading of conditions.
Benchrest is one of the most demanding yet rewarding of the shooting disciplines. It requires exceptional accuracy from the rifle, shooter and ammunition.
Unlike Olympic rifle shooting events, benchrest shooters attempt to hit a 5mm target at 50 meters with a telescopic sight-wind is a major factor, as is the ability to hit multiple targets in a specific time.
There are twenty countries participating and the teams division are made up of three individual members.
Bill Collaros has mastered this sport, and has already picked up Gold team medals in the WRABF World Championships.
"The aim this trip is to add to my multiple team world championship medals and to try to achieve some individual medal goals." he said
"Benchrest shooting matches extreme precision with in-depth knowledge of the equipment and mastery of the outdoor elements."
Bill said these are open titles with no male and female categories just competitors.
"With the bench,there is no physical advantages ,so the world champion can be male or female- its whoever is the best shot.
"It's like other shooting disciplines in that you need to train hard in all conditions, then be relaxed and ready to repeat your training in competition. It is a confidence game at the very high end - confidence in yourself and your gear, one shot at a time."
Bills rifle has the name 'Crocodile Dundee' emblazoned on the stock, but that is not his nickname.
" The rifle is made in the USA and the gunsmith actually names all his guns.
" He is currently making me a new rifle that he has named 'Waltzing Matilda' "
Bill said the beauty of Benchrest is you can participate at any age from very young to very old.
"I have seen people of all ages and gender win competitions,what they all had in common was the patience and precision required in this discipline."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
