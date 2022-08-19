St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Night road work on Princes Highway at Yarrawarrah for more than a month

August 19 2022 - 12:26am
Night road work on Princes Highway at Yarrawarrah

Changed traffic conditions will be in place for more than a month, starting next week, during night work on Princes Highway at Yarrawarrah.

