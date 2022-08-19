Night road work on Princes Highway at Yarrawarrah

Changed traffic conditions will be in place for more than a month, starting next week, during night work on Princes Highway at Yarrawarrah.
Transport for NSW said asphalting would be carried out between Farnell Avenue and Old Bush Road over 24 nights from 7pm and 5am between Thursday August 25 and Friday September 30, weather and worksite conditions permitting.
There will be no work on Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights.
Temporary lane closures, traffic controls and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.
Vehicular access, including buses and full access to homes and businesses will be maintained throughout the construction period.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
