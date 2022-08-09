Hundreds of stargazers turned out for two open nights held by Sutherland Astronomical Society at Green point Observatory on the weekend.
The weather was very kind so visitors got to see some great sights through the observatory's and members' telescopes.
They also enjoyed the evening's short talks on astronomy presented in the observatory's lecture room, along with a barbecue, cakes and merchandise.
"It was also really heartening to see how engaged the children were - and there were many," said the society's publicity officer Judyth Dowdell.
The open nights on August 5 and 6 were the first after a two-year break due to the pandemic and a major maintenance program.
There are no further public events in the immediate future, but members' activities continue.
New members are most welcome. Application details are available on the SASI website http://www.sasi.net.au/
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
