Many children in big turnout for open nights at Green Point Observatory

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
August 9 2022 - 3:15am
Sutherland Astronomical Society president Sandy Galos with the the 41cm Selby telescope in the Green Point Observatory dome. Picture: John Veage

Hundreds of stargazers turned out for two open nights held by Sutherland Astronomical Society at Green point Observatory on the weekend.

