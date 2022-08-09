St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Train service to be disrupted all day tomorrow on T4 Eastern Suburbs & Illawarra and South Coast lines

By Murray Trembath
Updated August 9 2022 - 3:40am, first published 3:35am
A train at Sutherland station on the T4 Line. Picture: John Veage

Major disruptions are expected tomorrow on the the T4 Eastern Suburbs & Illawarra and South Coast rail lines due to protected industrial action.

