Upgrade of Forest Road intersection will

By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 9 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:36am
Designs to upgrade the four-way intersection at Forest Road, Durham Street and Wright Street, Hurstville have been developed and certified by Transport for NSW.

A major upgrade of the Forest Road and Durham Street intersection has been hailed as the first step to securing the safety of school children and pedestrians in the Hurstville Education Precinct.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

