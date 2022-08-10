St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Georges River steps up campaign to save Glenlee

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 10 2022 - 12:08am, first published 12:00am
The August 2 meeting of council agreed to support a number of measures to secure the future acquisition of Glenlee, contained in a Notice of Motion submitted by Councillor Peter Mahoney.

Georges River Council will take further steps to preserve the historic Glenlee waterfront property at Lugarno for current and future generations.

