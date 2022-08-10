Georges River steps up campaign to save Glenlee

Georges River Council will take further steps to preserve the historic Glenlee waterfront property at Lugarno for current and future generations.
The August 2 meeting of council agreed to support a number of measures to secure the future acquisition Glenlee, contained in a Notice of Motion submitted by Councillor Peter Mahoney.
The council will support the listing of the "Glenlee" property, located at 80 Boronia Parade, Lugarno on the State Heritage Register by lodging its own submission with the Heritage Council of NSW.
And it will encourage residents and organisations to lodge individual submissions with the Heritage Council of NSW in support of Glenlee's listing.
The council will urgently seek funding commitments for the acquisition of Glenlee from James Griffin, NSW Minister for Environment and Heritage; Anthony Roberts, NSW Minister for Planning; Tanya Plibersek, Federal Minister for the Environment and Water; and Linda Burney, Minister for Indigenous Australians.
After considering funding commitments from the NSW and Federal Governments, the balance of any Council funds deemed necessary for the purchase of Glenlee wil be sourced from external and internal sources.
If development contributions are identified as a funding source, the council will use only those accrued as a consequence of higher density and commercial development in the Peakhurst Ward.
Once the acquisition of Glenlee has been finalised, the council will apply for the NSW Government to incorporate the property into the nearby Georges River National Park, under the care of the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
The council will also write to the current owners of Glenlee seeking their permission to enter their property to conduct an assessment on the Natural Heritage Significance of the entire site.
A Development Application for the property calls for the demolition of the existing cottage and associated outbuildings, and a Torrens Title subdivision of the lot into 31 lots.
Last January, the NSW Government renewed an Interim Heritage Order on Glenlee for 12 months.
Georges River Council also voted to prepare a Planning Proposal to include Glenlee on Schedule 5 of the Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021.
The council also decided to write to local MPs seeking State and Federal Government funding to purchase the site which has an estimated cost of $15 million.
One hectare of the property is covered by blackbutt eucalypt bushland classed as 'High Ecological Value' which filters stormwater runoff from surrounding streets, and is habitat for swamp wallabies, echidnas and 12 species of threatened wildlife, including eastern ospreys, powerful owls, white-bellied sea eagles and endangered microbats.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
