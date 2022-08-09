The proposed new route of the Sutherland to Cronulla Active Transport Link (SCATL) between Kirrawee and Miranda has been revealed.
Transport for NSW has been examining options for the western end of Stage 2 of the project after abandoning plans to run it along Kingsway in response to community and council objections.
Advertisement
The proposed route under investigation follows on from the end of Stage 1 at Pollard Park, Kirrawee.
The shared path would continue along President Avenue, up Bath Road onto Avery Avenue and next to the train line to Gymea station.
From there the path would run through a green corridor from Chapman Street to Sylvania Road, pass under the railway bridge, turn into Pinnacle Street and join up with Kingsway.
TfNSW has advised residents living near the route investigation work will be carried out for seven weeks, from Thursday August 11 to Monday September 26.
There will be 20 day shifts and 15 night shifts. Day hours will be 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 5pm on Saturday. Night hours will be 8pm to 5am Sunday to Friday.
"We will not work more than two nights at one location. We will not work on public holidays," the notice says.
TfNSW announced in June it would proceed with the eastern section of Stage 2, from Jackson Avenue, Miranda to Gannons Road, Caringbah while continuing work to finalise the route of the western section.
Construction on the eastern section is due to begin in early 2023.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.