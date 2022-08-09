Beautiful in its simplicity

Prestige Property
Bed 3 | Bath 3 | Car 2
The gentle curl of the waves, the soft edges of the sand dunes, the spectacular views - it's all seamlessly reflected and architecturally perfected in this distinguished development.
An exclusive collection of only nine luxury three bedroom apartments. Perfectly positioned on the doorstep of Cronulla's beautiful beaches and The Esplanade, CONTOUR is Cronulla's latest enviable address.
Inspired by the coastal lifestyle, each apartment is framed by tall glass windows and boasts spaciousness that allows for the natural flow of air and light to sweep through. These apartments have been masterfully crafted to allow for seamless outdoor and indoor enjoyment.
The apartments feature stylish kitchens with quartz stone finish waterfall benchtops and splashback paired with exceptional Gaggenau appliances.
Generously sized balconies and terraces open up to the heart of the home. With just two apartments per level, each enjoy triple aspect, some with expansive ocean views.
CONTOUR has been developed by Multipart Property and WT Malouf, designed by PBD Architects and built by Re-Form.
*Photography and floorplan displayed is actual for one of the properties being sold and may not represent all properties available.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
