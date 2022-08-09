Landmark residence with panoramic water views

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 5 | Car 4
Set prominently on the peninsular of a highly sought peaceful waterside enclave and brimming with underlying development and/or subdivision potential (subject to council approval), this substantial land holding is guaranteed to appeal to homeowners, investors, builders and developers alike.
Jon Brookes director at Brookes Partners South Hurstville and Cronulla said, "This property is being offered for the first time in over 65 years."
The historic landmark residence stands proudly on an impressive 1334sqm parcel of land with over 20 metre primary street frontage, waterfront access on title and open 180 degree panoramic water views to Kyle Bay and Georges River.
"It is a truly unique home filled with character and sentiment," Jon said. "It is surrounded by prestigious quality homes, set on a near level block and enjoys stunning water views and waterfront access."
Charming character features include high ceilings and sandstone walls, with a choice of indoor and outdoor entertaining and living options featuring a flexible floorplan.
Offering a total of five bedrooms plus a study and self-contained flat, ideal for in-law or teenage accommodation.
This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity, perfectly located close to bays, boat ramps, schools and cafes.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
