Ready for enjoyment in Sans Souci

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 1
This beautiful family home reveals sensational indoor/outdoor living zones, high quality finishes and a sun-washed level backyard.
Its fantastic location is steps from Café Bella Dee and a stroll to the beach, parks and reserves.
Enjoy a spacious open family/dining zone and a distinct living room that flows seamlessly to undercover alfresco entertaining.
Generous bedrooms, one with study nook and one built-in robe while the master bedroom features a walk-in robe and elegant ensuite.
A stone and gas kitchen hosts an Ilve cooktop and wide oven while the stylish family bathroom has a rain shower and marble vanity.
The sizeable and secure backyard is perfect for children to play.
The home on 468sqm is ready for instant enjoyment with the flexibility for a fourth bedroom for larger families or for guests staying over.
Other features include established gardens, alarm system and off street parking space.
The charming home is blissfully quiet, moments to Sans Souci shops and the school.
