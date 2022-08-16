Resort-style vibe in Woolooware

Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Prestige Property
Positioned just 10 minutes' walk to surf and sand of Cronulla, this family oasis has an abundance of outdoor living allowing you to relax in a tranquil setting or entertain year round.
Located on the fringe of Burraneer, this 10-year young family home offers a versatile floorplan in a convenient position for access to schools, transport and shops.
With a variety of living areas to retreat to, this home offers families of any age their own spaces.
Generous bedrooms upstairs with walk-in robes while the master suite has a huge ensuite and balcony.
The stone kitchen is centrally positioned with a view over the lounge and out to the wraparound deck. Perfect for the avid chef is the feature Falcon oven with six-burner gas cooktop, oversized pantry, wine storage and island bench with bar seating.
The outdoor deck has auto blinds, strip heaters, ceiling fans, a TV, built-in barbecue and fridge. The entertainers' deck leads to the private, low maintenance lawn and gardens and overlooks the inground pool.
Also ducted air-conditioning, plantation shutters and tiled floors downstairs.
An oversized double garage with storage and located close to schools, sporting oval, Woolooware train station, local bus stop, shops, cafes plus the Royal Motor Yacht Club for access to the Port Hacking.
