Georges River Council will investigate upgrading the lighting at Charles Pirie Reserve, Carss Park to allow for training over a wider area.
Charlies Pirie Reserve is the home of the Carss Park Football Club which was established in 1930 and is one of the oldest clubs in the St George association.
It is also the home ground for the St George Warriors, which provides a program for children with special needs to allow them play football in the mainstream.
And it is the venue for the St George Referees' Association who run training sessions on the reserve.
"We currently use a third of the ground due to lights we have which creates an overuse of the area, " Carss Park Football Club spokesman Con Sotiralis told the council.
"We are all compacted into one confined area. An upgrade to our lighting will unlock key areas for our grounds and utilise them better. Also, from a safety aspect it will allow great visibility for our kids."
Councillor Elise Borg submitted a Notice of Motion at the August 2 Council meeting calling for the council to provide a report on the most appropriate lighting solution and the associated cost to upgrade lighting to Charles Pirie Reserve so that the northern and southern ends of the park are adequately lit to enable training in those locations.
"With three organisations calling Charles Pirie home the field is highly-valued and highly-utilised," Councillor Borg said.
"The Carss Park Footbal Club has expressed concerns that the current lighting at the field only provides adequate lighting on the main pitch and not at the north and south end of the park," she said.
"The higher intensity of use concentrated on the main pitch for training is only exacerbating the deterioration of the field which is already under huge stress from heavy rainfall."
Her Notice of Motion was unanimously supported by the council. The estimated cost of installing additional lighting at Charles Pirie Reserve is in the range of $70,000 to $100,000, according to a council report.
Community consultation is required to determine the impact on surrounding residents prior to installation of further lighting at the site.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
