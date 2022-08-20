St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Call for more lighting at Charles Pirie Reserve, Carss Park

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 20 2022 - 10:48am, first published 10:00am
Lighten up: Carss Park Football Club spokesman Con Sotiralis (right) with club members at Charles Pirie Reserve. Picture: John Veage

Georges River Council will investigate upgrading the lighting at Charles Pirie Reserve, Carss Park to allow for training over a wider area.

Local News

