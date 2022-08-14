St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bowling greens to be tested

John Veage
By John Veage
August 14 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blues: Taren Points Ray Pearce's NSW team claimed the Men's and Women's Open Test Series against Victoria last week and now face Queensland. Picture John Veage

Taren Point Bowling Club is playing host to a NSW v QLD Interstate Test Series held over two days on Monday August 22nd and 23rd .

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.