Taren Point Bowling Club is playing host to a NSW v QLD Interstate Test Series held over two days on Monday August 22nd and 23rd .
Each state will be represented by a 12 person Open Mens and Womens side, and an eight person Over 40s and Under 25s, with the first Test on Monday 12.30pm and then two back to back on Tuesday at 8am and 12 pm.
There will be a number of Australian Representatives from the recent Commonwealth Games including the Singles Gold Medallists Aaron Wilson and Ellen Ryan (also Pairs Gold Medallist) plus Men's Triples Silver Medallists Barrie Lester, Ben Twist and Carl Healey.
The NSW v QLD Series hasn't been played since 2019 due to covid and the last time NSW hosted the two states was in 2012.
The Taren Point home club has four players involved- Taren Point Bowls Administrator and Head Coach Ray Pearse (Open), Louise Cronan (Under 25s), Kyle Hansen (Under 25s) and former Welsh International David Axon debuting for NSW in Over 40s.
Ray Pearce who took up Bowls in 1998 and debuted for NSW in 2012 ,has played over 100 games for his state and Australia.
" Its been 10 years since we hosted this event and its a real coup for the club, it takes a lot of work by greenkeepers to get three greens ready for top competition."he said
"NSW just won our test series 3-0 over Victoria last week, so we are in good form"
There will be 128 players at Taren Point and a lot to play for with state teams to be chosen for the Australian Sides Championship which will be staged as part of the Nationals at Broadbeach.
