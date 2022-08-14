The other day, Sylvania Waters Athletic Track was flooded.
Not by water, but by athletes, young people, all aspiring to be stars in running, jumping and throwing events at the Sydney East Zone Athletics Titles.
And most, spurred on by Australia's success at the Commonwealth Games.
Among them were some Sutherland Districts Club athletes and these runners, these young, vibrant, nimble, agile, Shire-risen types, emerged as superstars.
Sisters Tammin (14) and Jasynta (16) Lampret won everything they contested, setting records as they went.
They took out the 200m titles in their age groups, the 100m titles, the short hurdles titles and Tammin even won the high jump.
They are superstars in waiting. Jasynta cracking 25sec in winter for the 200m, running 24.87sec, a huge PB and carnival record, which earmarks her as a future Aussie representative.
By way of comparison, at the Com Games, where some of the best 200m runners on the planet gathered, a few who made the semi finals ran in the 23sec range.
Jasynta who has been in athletics since she was four said she is aiming for the 100,200 hurdles.
" I'm keen to go as far as I can, I've still got four years to compete in the World Juniors and I am around the qualifying times,so I just have to get my time down a little."
Younger sister Tammin who actually does every event at the moment is really a sprinter who will also aim for the 90, 200 metre hurdles.
Ivy Boothroyd (15) is fast becoming the 'next' Olli Hoare in terms of brilliance, winning the 400m and 800m double, the former in record time clocking 58sec.
She glides in that manner only the elite can create, and everyone who knows track racing sees a massive future for her. She has every asset imaginable at her disposal to succeed. Speed, strength, stamina and above all else - passion.
"Ivy, attends Endeavour Sports High, and she just wants to be a great in the sport," said her proud mum watching on. "And she just keeps improving."
Not doubt the Commonwealth Games, highlighted by Olli Hoare's sensational record win in the 1500m,and who is a marquee athlete with the Sutherland Athletics Club, has fuelled that passion further.
Ivy is just one of those rare athletes who gets up on race morning for School, Zone, Regional meets, shows up, goes through the motions with little to no stress, and wins comfortably. Only when at State or National level is she even remotely tested.
Mathilda Delfs, also with Sutherland, also won handsomely and is heading toward a summer of PBs.
