Webinar focus on noise camera technology to tackle hoons

Staff from a major London council will address a free webinar hosted by the Peaceful Bayside Action Group next week on the latest noise camera technology to stop car hoons.
Bayside Councillor Heidi Douglas has invited a team from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London which was the first council to use noise cameras to reduce hooning and create a more peaceful neighbourhood.
Advertisement
Noise camera detects road vehicle noise with precision accuracy recording noise level and video in two directions continuously and automatically emails the authorities.. The cameras have been installed in seven areas of the UK and some areas in New York.
The first camera installed in the UK resulted in excess of 150 fines within a three-month period.
In February, Bayside Council resolved as a matter of urgency to write to the Minister of Local Government seeking guidance and feedback on how existing or proposed legislation may support the use of noise cameras.
The Council also requested legislative change to allow the use of noise cameras.
Earlier, Councillor Douglas had called for a report examining the potential to use noise cameras to deter anti-social driving behaviour that impacts Bayside residents.
Councillor Douglas said the webinar is being held to explain how the noise camera technology works, why it has been successful in London and why the community should support its use in Bayside.
The use of noise cameras is one of a number of solutions outlined in the Peaceful Bayside Action Group's Road Safety policy to tackle the problem of car hooning.
The free webinar will be held at 7.25pm on Thursday, 18 August.
Book at:
Read the Road Safety policy at:
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.