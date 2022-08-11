St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Webinar focus on noise camera technology to tackle hoons

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated August 11 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:11am
Noise camera technology records road noise levels and video in two directions continuously and automatically emails the authorities.

Staff from a major London council will address a free webinar hosted by the Peaceful Bayside Action Group next week on the latest noise camera technology to stop car hoons.

