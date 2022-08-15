The Netball community prides itself on being like a family, but there is one team playing in the St George Netball Association semi finals that has really taken this concept to heart.
The Hurstville United Panthers division S4 team consists of family members-four mothers and four daughters, something that that makes it hard to criticize anyone when your team loses.
The family team is Effie Loakimaros and Elana Maros, Sally Mullane and Zoe Mullane, Alecia Doherty and Amber Doherty, Renae Perenara and Lily Perenara.
Managed by Marguirete Goodman, the other team members are, Melissa Henderson,Leanne Patterson,Lucy Waters and Michelle Zervadese.
Sally Mullane said when the mothers started playing together, one by one their daughters signed up.
" That was a good thing ,because they are faster and agile, but there is no fighting on court-the mothers are always right"
The St George association recently celebrated its return to their Association Club Gala day with 94 Sydney teams attending.
The winners were,10's Red -Cronulla Sharks. White- Mounties.11's Red- Titans, White- Aute. Black- East Hill Bullets.12's Red-La Perouse. White- Bluejays.13's Red - Ryde Hunters Hill Halos, White-Randwick Rugby.14's Red Allstars, White- St Ursulas Hawks.15/16's Red- Caringbah Thistles, White- Titans 15s, Black- Arncliffe Scots Melrose.
The St. George District Netball Association Grand Final Day will be held next Saturday August 27 with games scheduled for 9,11 and 1pm time slots.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
