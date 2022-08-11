St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Council to record condolence motions in its Libraries local studies collection

JG
By Jim Gainsford
August 11 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council to record condolence motions in its Libraries local studies collection

Georges River Council will record all its future Condolence motions in its Libraries' local studies collection.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.