Council to record condolence motions in its Libraries local studies collection

Georges River Council will record all its future Condolence motions in its Libraries' local studies collection.
This will create a permanent record of their contribution for future generations to access.
Advertisement
The idea was outlined by Councillor Peter Mahoney in a Notice of Motion submitted at the August 2 council meeting.
The council observes a minute's silence at the beginning of each meeting for any prominent local citizens who have recently died.
Now the council digitise, preserve and provide access to its condolence motions in the library local history collection.
The recording of condolence motions in the Georges River Libraries local studies collection as a digital collection will provide an opportunity to expand the local studies collection by creating content and preserving it for future generations while continuing to increase accessibility to the history and culture of the Georges River Council local government area (LGA).
A record on the individual will be created that captures the condolence notice provided by the Councillor including the link to the death notice (if available).
A more detailed record will be created if the individual meets one or more of the following criteria:
- Has made a significant demonstratable contribution to community capacity building including extensive volunteer work or has led social, cultural, or economic reform within the Georges River Council LGA.
- Has represented the diversity of the region including and not limited to First Nations Peoples and war veterans.
- Has a strong or special association with a particular community or cultural group.
- Has contributed to an understanding of the cultural or natural history of the Georges River Council.
Council staff recommend commencing the creation of such notices within the local studies collection from the start of the new term of the current Council (January 2022).
Pre-2022 condolence notices will be, however, archived as part of the Council meeting minutes available on the council's website.
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.