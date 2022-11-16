There was no sugar coating it. A 'what you see is what you get' approach to trauma education may have been uncomfortable to watch, but that's exactly what it aimed to do.
Heathcote High School students were involved in a simulated trauma situation as part of South Eastern Sydney Local Health District's Prevent Alcohol and Risk-related Trauma in Youth (PARTY) program, which was launched in 2016 but paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before restrictions, Year 10 students would tour St George Hospital's emergency department and Intensive Care Unit, to see first-hand where real resuscitations occur.
They would watch a 'fake' but very much realistic scenario of how doctors and nurses respond to a typical trauma case involving a young person who has ended up in medical care because of risk-taking behaviour.
The re-enactment was designed to shock but with the desired effect of showing teenagers what can happen if they make bad decisions.
The district's Trauma Clinical Nurse Consultant, Sarah O'Hare, adapted the program to take it to schools, after hospital restrictions changed the delivery of the initiative.
Before the pandemic, the program was running with 16 schools in St George and Sutherland Shire.
The new version of the program is in the pilot stage, was was trialled at Heathcote and Endeavour high schools, with the aim to roll it out into schools across the district next year.
Trauma Clinical Nurse Consultant Sarah O'Hare, adapted the program to take it into schools. She applied for funding to build an inflatable simulation resus room. The Institute of Trauma and Injury Management (ITIM), a network within the Agency for Clinical Innovation, funded the inflatable simulation room and set up the revised program at a cost of $10,000.
In September, the program also received a $5000 donation from The Pinnacle South Hurstville RSL and Hurstville RSL clubs as part of the NSW Club Grants program.
The pop-up inflatable room becomes much like an ED, where doctors and nurses will act out an emergency scenario within a school. NSW Police representatives also present to students.
"You can see the students are really engaged when they watch the Emergency Department trauma re-enactment and it's great to be able to bring this element into the schools," Ms O'Hare said.
"We chat to the students about drugs, alcohol and other risk taking behaviours and have some great open discussions with them about safety, risk, choice and consequences.
"The activities are very hands-on, as students attempt to do everyday tasks like make a sandwich with only one arm, to experience what life would be like if they had their arm amputated in an accident," Ms O'Hare said. "It's a real eye opener for students about the long-term impact of injury."
Students also wear 'drunk/drug goggles' to experience the coordination challenges of being intoxicated.
"One person will react differently to the effect of the goggles to the next and this is a great conversation starter about how people respond to drugs and alcohol in different ways," Ms O'Hare said.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.