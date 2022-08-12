New data reveals there has been an increase in the number of stillbirths, but a reduction in number of infant deaths in Australia.
It comes as Friday, August 12, marks Red Nose Day, an annual national campaign that raises awareness of SIDS.
Latest figures show that nationally, 2997 babies aged under one died in the year 2019 - up 51 compared to 2946 deaths over the previous year.
Of the 2997 deaths, 2183 were stillbirths - up from 2116 the previous year.
A total of 100 were SIDS and unexplained deaths in infants - compared to 112 the previous year.
There is a lag in the release of data by both the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare and the Australian Bureau of Statistics to allow time for autopsy reports and coronial inquests.
As part of this year's Red Nose Day, it launched a new $100,000 research grant. This will help fund research into the development of a SIDS biomarker that it's hoped one day can produce a test to determine a baby's vulnerability to SIDS.
Chief Executive of Red Nose Australia, Keren Ludski, said while numbers of SIDS and neonatal deaths have decreased, the fight wasn't over.
"This latest release of Australian Government data shows why we continue to need Red Nose Day now more than ever. It is simply heartbreaking to see the number of Australians experiencing the death of a baby going up," she said.
"Please donate to Red Nose Day if you can, because every dollar makes such a difference."
Money raised also goes towards funding Red Nose's 24/7 counselling and support services for grief-stricken parents struggling with the death of a baby or pregnancy loss.
It's estimated that every year about 200,000 Australian families experienced a miscarriage, almost 3000 have a stillbirth and a further 700 babies die within the first 28 days of birth.
Red Nose Day also helps fund the development of practical safe sleep advice for new parents to ensure new and expectant parents have up to date information on how to safely sleep their babies.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is seeking to reduce infant sleep product risks to help keep babies safe.
A consultation paper published this week, outlines a range of proposed regulatory options that aim to prevent infant injuries and deaths caused by inclined and other products when used for sleep.
"Tragically, since 2001, about two infant deaths in Australia per year have been associated with inclined sleep products such as rockers and bouncers marketed for sleep, while the death of around one child per year has been connected to other infant sleep products such as cots, inflatable beds and mattresses," ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard said.
"Sleeping babies are often placed on inclined sleep products such as bouncers and rockers by parents and carers who are totally unaware of the significant suffocation risks.
"That's why we want to hear from product manufacturers, retailers, industry groups, consumer organisations and medical professionals about the most effective strategies to address the risks associated with infant sleep products, before we make a final recommendation to the government.
"We have considered the available evidence and expert advice and understand that certain design features of some sleep products such as their curvature, rigidity and the breathability of certain types of materials may also be dangerous for infants.
"Many everyday products can harm a baby either through unsafe product design or when parents or carers unwittingly use the products in an unsafe way, When it comes to sleeping your baby - boring is best. Follow the public health advice and only ever place infants to sleep on a flat, firm surface and avoid decorations, loose blankets or soft objects in or around the cot."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
