St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Red Nose Day 2022 campaigns for ongoing support

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 12 2022 - 2:47am, first published 1:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baby awareness: Friday, August 12, marks Red Nose Day.

New data reveals there has been an increase in the number of stillbirths, but a reduction in number of infant deaths in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.