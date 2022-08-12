St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Health Care Complaints Commission prosecutes Hurstville practitioner

By Eva Kolimar
August 12 2022
Hurstville practitioner prosecuted by health commission

The Health Care Complaints Commission has prosecuted a complaint against general practitioner, Tsz Ching Lui, before the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

