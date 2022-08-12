Hurstville practitioner prosecuted by health commission

The Health Care Complaints Commission has prosecuted a complaint against general practitioner, Tsz Ching Lui, before the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
It was alleged that when examining patients in 1997 and 2018, Dr Lui failed to provide adequate privacy when the patients were undressing, and examined the patients in a way that resulted in inappropriate close body contact.
The Tribunal heard that Dr Lui also failed to obtain consent to examination and failed to maintain adequate records.
In its decision on August 3, 2022, the Tribunal found the allegations proven and amounted to professional misconduct and unsatisfactory professional conduct.
From 1997 to 2000, Dr Lui worked at the Sydney Skin Cancer Clinic, and then established his own practice, the Wales Medical Centre at Hurstville, where he maintained a special interest in skin cancer.
During a patient's consultation about moles on her skin, the Tribunal heard that while standing directly behind the patient examining her back, Dr Lui inappropriately brought his groin area into contact with the patient's buttocks.
The Tribunal also heard that when another female patient was being examined for abdominal pain, Dr Lui exposed and felt her breast with his hands.
Dr Lui's examination techniques were described by an expert witness as "significantly below the standard," and that there was "no clinical requirement to be in such proximity to the patients".
The HCCC stated that the findings of unsatisfactory professional conduct reached a point of being so serious in its nature that it justifies an order for the suspension or cancellation of Dr Liu's registration.
The Tribunal will determine protective orders following a further hearing.
