St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Jacaranda Preschool Caringbah director retires after 30 years of service

By Eva Kolimar
Updated August 18 2022 - 2:46am, first published 2:15am
Three decades of fun: Jacaranda Preschool retiring director, Louise Murfet, with children Fred Eder, Sophie Longmuir, Sienna Shortall and Maddie Redman. Picture: Chris Lane

Becoming an early childhood educator, let alone director, wasn't a priority calling for Louise Murfet. But fast forward three decades, and that's exactly the direction she stayed in.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

