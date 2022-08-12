Building Commissioner David Chandler raised concerns about the relationship between then Fair Trading Minister and Miranda MP Eleni Petinos and a development company for which former Deputy Premier John Barilaro worked.
This was revealed in Mr Chandler's resignation letter to the Secretary of the Department of Customer Service, Emma Hogan, which was released to a parliamentary inquiry this week following pressure by the Opposition.
Mr Chandler's letter, which covered a range of matters relating to his resignation, wrote, "My personal experience has been one where engagement with the minister's office has been problematic.
"A similar experience has been reported to me by other officers in the department and important pieces of previously canvassed legislation have now run into serious disruption.
"This is having an impact on the confidence in, and momentum of the reforms that had previously been achieved."
Mr Chandler said, "Further to these concerns, I have raised with you concerns that I have with the advised relationship of the minister and Coronation Property Group.
"These concerns crystalised at the time of the stop-work orders issued under the Design and Building Practitioner's Act, Declared Design Audit.
"As advised to you, I received a call from the minister's office shortly after a draft order was issued on Coronation's Merrylands development.
"Shortly after that call, a message was sent to me by John Barilaro, who I was advised had recently joined the Coronation board.
"This contact came to me as a message on my personal phone requesting a meeting with me.
"I copied that message to you. I subsequently met with Mr Barilaro to answer his questions."
Premier Dominic Perrottet told Parliament Ms Hogan, "out of an abundance of caution", referred the letter to the ICAC for its information on August 1.
Ms Petinos was sacked on July 31 following allegations of bullying staff in her ministerial and electoral offices.
Answering a question in Parliament from Opposition Leader Chris Minns about Mr Chandler's concerns, Mr Perrottet said that in a discussion with Ms Hogan on July 31 he was "advised of matters relating to the minister's office".
In response to a follow-up question, Mr Perrottet said, "The principal purpose of that discussion related to staff matters. The matters raised that relate to the question asked by the Leader of the Opposition were peripheral. It was not relevant at all to the decision that I made."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
