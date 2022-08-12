The stage was the right place to be for St Patrick's College student, Helena Ristevski, who swapped studies for a sash to take out the Miss Teen Universal International this year.
The 16-year-old teenager from Sylvania Waters competed against girls from across the world, to finally take out the cash prize, trip to Hawaii and luggage.
Advertisement
She's not just a pretty face. Helena also volunteers for several charities including Kookaburra Kids, Star Kids and Beyond Blue.
The pageant final also supported Tour De Cure, and raised money for cancer research.
Helena, who is also a part-time model, is going to New York for Fashion Week, where she will feature across billboards in Times Square. There she will walk in four runway shows as a signature model for Australian company Belle Le Chic, and designer Marc Defang. Models were selected by Jasmine Kratz and Isabelle Kratz, the owners of Belle Le Chic.
"I love doing what I do - going to new places and meeting new people," Helena said.
"I've made life-long friends. I've been modelling and doing pageants since I was six years old.
"It's been such a positive experience for me, with my confidence and doing public speaking and interviews, I think I do very well...I'd like to do law or politics when I finish school."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.