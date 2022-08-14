There were two special reasons to pay a visit to Menai Public School this month, when students and a teacher were rewarded for their educational endeavours.
Heathcote MP Lee Evans was on site to announce that the primary school was successful in receiving a $20,000 grant, and also to acknowledge the dedicated work of a staff member.
The P&C President contacted Mr Evans in 2021 with the request of funding assistance to establish a school band for the small student community of 100 pupils.
The school band will be able to use the money to buy musical instruments and hire a conductor for their new band.
Mr Evans said he was excited to deliver the project.
"This will enhance the learning environment for students, creating an inclusive opportunity [for them] to flourish and support their musical interests ," he said.
Mr Evans also congratulated a teacher on attaining the highest level of national accreditation (HALT) as part of his visit.
Rhiannon Wall was among 85 teachers in NSW who were rewarded for their highly effective, innovative and exemplary teaching practices.
"Ms Wall has demonstrated excellence in her profession and has made a significant contribution to the Menai Public School community," Mr Evans said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
