Drawing and painting has always been part of Sienna Salvato's life. Growing up, she naturally gravitated towards the creative form.
This natural talent has developed into an official accolade, with the Year 11 student from De La Salle Senior College Cronulla, winning the Eckersley's Prize (Sponsor's Prize) at the Clancy Exhibition.
Advertisement
Eckersley's at Caringbah, an art and craft store that also sponsors Hazelhurst, rewarded Sienna for her religious artwork. The business has supported the prize for many years.
Titled 'Taste and See', Sienna's finished product was inspired by the verses of Psalm 34. She created a still life painting in the style of the Australian artist, Margaret Olley.
"I've always been drawing and painting in my spare time - it's something I've grown up with," Sienna, 16, of Sylvania, said. "Doing art is like a break."
Sienna won a voucher to purchase art supplies at Eckersley's.
Her art teacher, Byron Hurst, has been a curator of the Clancy Exhibition for many years and also celebrated Eckersley's long standing sponsorship of the prize.
"Sienna is a very promising young artist and her recognition in receiving this award will be a great encouragement to her in her HSC studies of Art," Mr Hurst said.
"Eckersley's have been very loyal sponsors of the visual arts in Sydney and locally. Not only have they supported our prize for many years, they have extended similar generosity to the Hazelhurst Gallery."
Education Sales Division Case Manager at Eckersley's, Greg Harris, said he was proud to support initiatives that encourage students to pick up creative tools.
"I'm also constantly amazed by the quality of the work. This time of year schools are having their Year 12 exhibitions, and it's getting better every year," he said. "We love seeing and encouraging students to continue to be creative especially using their hands in the digital world."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.