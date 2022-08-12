Access to North Cronulla beach is being restored after the recent massive erosion, with a new walkway under construction.
A thick layer of sand is being laid over boulders, which were trucked in from the Sandy Point Quarry over the last month to create a new seawall.
The path slopes down to the beach from near where the lifeguard tower stood before it was craned out of the reach of big seas.
Instead of it facing the ocean, the path slopes to the north, with the bed of boulders and a side wall of sandstone blocks affording more protection from big waves in the future.
Sutherland Shire Council commissioned the remediation work after the beach was devastated by big seas in June and July.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said about 7000 tonne of boulders had now been brought in and strategically positioned to counter further erosion.
Cr Pesce said about two metres of sand had returned naturally to the beach through wave movement over the last fortnight.
"There is probably about another three to four weeks of work before the beach is reopened, just in time for the summer season," he said.
The renourishment of Cronulla beaches with dredged sand from Port Hacking won't take place until early 2023.
An environmental assessment has been carried out into the proposal to dredge up to 60,000 cubic metres of sand from the main navigation channels, but preferred contractors are tied up with other work.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
