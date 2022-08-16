Walter Skelton Village at Padstow Heights began life in 1946 when Walter Skelton MBE - a former railwayman and politician - set out to provide accommodation for "ageing people in need".
It comprised three modest fibro cottages built by volunteers on what was considered a "useless 21/2 acre block of rough bushland".
The village expanded and, in the 1980s, the fibro cottages were replaced with the brick buildings that remain in the original heritage village.
These days the development includes 63 units, along with 18 beautiful apartments in the recently completed Jacaranda building.
The tradition of volunteering has continued throughout the village's history with Eventide's board of directors made up entirely of volunteers who donate their time and experience to the organisation.
Business manager Sue Rose says the village offers independent living accommodation for over 55s.
"Most people have chosen to live in the village because the family home has become too difficult or too expensive to maintain," she said.
"Moving into an over-55s community provides a newfound freedom because the vast majority of repairs, maintenance, gardening and security is handled for the residents.
"Some residents share stories of no longer requiring the space left behind after children or family members move out and many speak of the sense of community and safety."
Ms Rose said the not-for-profit organisation reinvests surplus income to improve the facilities and services provided by Eventide. This also enables the organisation to allocate a minimum of 20 per cent of accommodation to people experiencing financial hardship on a low-cost rental basis, she said.
Jacaranda apartments are purpose-built for over-55s with many thoughtful inclusions such as simple and secure access, plenty of natural light and lots of storage. Each has its own spacious balcony or terrace.
Ms Rose said occupancy levels in retirement villages has increased to 90 per cent nationally in spite of the impact of Covid 19.
"This suggests that people deeply value community and the sense of security and support that these communities can bring," she said.
Many residents keenly felt the effects of Covid lockdowns, and with this in mind the village has recently invested in a revamped village green area which will soon be completed.
This will be a large accessible outdoor area where people can come together in a covid-safe and socially distanced way.
Walter Skelton Village is at 97 Henry Lawson Drive, Padstow Heights.
To find out more you can phone 9773 9646 or visit their website at www.eventidensw.com.au.
Home Modification Solutions (HMS) was established in 1985 to support independent living for frail aged people and those living with a disability.
General manager Geoff Houldsworth said they offer a wide range of general household maintenance tasks such as electrical, plumbing, building repairs and lawn mowing.
Their staff work closely with occupational therapists to carry out major home modifications such as ramps, railings, bathrooms, internal and external lifts.
As a not-for-profit organisation which receives Commonwealth Government Funding, HMS can subsidise the cost to eligible participants to ensure they receive the support needed at an affordable price.
Mr Houldsworth said they are specialists in their field and provide quality affordable outcomes for their clients using only qualified and trusted trade professionals.
"In the wake of the Royal Commission into Aged Care and Disability HMS has experienced unprecedented demand for its services, even during the pandemic, as people elect to remain in their homes for as long as possible," he said.
"People want to know that anyone who comes into their home has the appropriate qualifications and can be trusted to carry out work in a professional and timely manner, without the fear that tradespeople are taking advantage of them."
Mr Houldsworth said HMS has its own licenced builders, carpenters, electrician, plumber, occupational therapist and office staff.
He said staff are well trained and able to navigate the aged care system, NDIS, Home Care Packages and the Commonwealth Home Support Program.
"All our staff are criminal record checked, our tradesmen are fully trained, have a building licence and are insured," Mr Houldsworth said.
"Customers can be confident in our work and our reputation which is second to none.
"It's great knowing that the work we do is going to enable our clients to enjoy living in the comfort and safety of their own home where they are surrounded by family and friends," he said.
Proud members of the local community HMS is actively engaged in a range of activities such as taking part in aged and disability expos, making presentations on their services to local clubs and engaging with occupational therapists.
To find out more phone 9524 1100 or visit www.homemods.org.au.
As a senior, it is a wise move to have a guide or map in place, not only for yourself, but also any family members. This is just in case there is a change in your well-being. For example if you have a serious fall, it's on the cards that your circumstances will change temporarily or even permanently for you.
This guide's full of tips to help you identify your situation, develop a plan and realise that things could change because of unexpected illness.
Before you start your journey you need to be 65 years or older to receive services from My Aged Care.
You will need your Medicare card number for registering either on the telephone or on the website. If applicable, have your medication list ready.
1: Register with My Aged Care 1800 200 422 while you are well. It is advised that you register even if you don't need help now - just say 'no services required at this stage'. It is advisable to also register your representative and their medicare number.
2: Having registered, and should your circumstance(s) change, ring My Aged Care, advise of yours or spouses or carer's changes and that you would appreciate an assessment to discuss options (services, equipment installation etc) available to assist you to manage the changes being experienced, but you still wish /hope to stay at home.
Remember as well as government funded or subsidised programs there are private providers (you pay full cost), offering domestic care, indoors and out.
To ensure you know your way around what type of care you need - you can refer to this comprehensive definitions list which includes:
Post Acute Care(PAC) provides short term community-based services and home -based therapy to help patients recover at home after leaving hospital. During this period, can consider ongoing care ,support, enquire costs etc.and arrange same.
Commonwealth Home Support Program (CHSP)- the Commonwealth Program is the entry level for people over 65 and who need basic assistance to live independently at home or unit in a village.
Consumer Directed Care provides for opportunity to say how funds allocated to you via the HCP scheme are used.
Flexible Care acknowledges the range of needs of aged care recipients who may require a different care approach than first provided through mainstream residential or home care.
Transitional Care is a short term program between acute care or rehabilitation and either returning home or needing Residential Aged Care. In Bendigo it is available at Golden Oaks.
Home Care Package Program(HCP) provides more complex, coordinated, personalised care in the home. It offers 4 levels of care to progressively support people with basic, low, intermediate or high care needs and includes nursing & allied health services.
Brokerage is the purchase of service(s) from a service provider to meet needs of either CHSP or HCP Client.
Respite Care is a short stay scheme either for a few hours, a day, week-end or longer period in a Residential Care facility. Participating in any of these Respite programs is an excellent way of transitioning into Residential Care.
Residential Aged Care is provided in facilities for folk unable to live independently in their own homes.
Most facilities offer three room categories: standard, premium, superior or deluxe. Fees may vary due to the room category and who owns the facility - Government, not-for-profit or private-for-profit.
Advance Care Planning is a process of planning for your health care for a time when you cannot make or communicate your decisions. Benefits include people who have ACP do experience less anxiety, depression, stress etc.
The Medical Treatment Planning and Decisions Act 2016 came into effect March 2018. It provides and creates a legally binding Advanced Care Directive.
Ruth Hosking OAM, is a member of Council on the Ageing (COTA) Vic. 'Trial Navigator Research' team. It reports monthly to the Government appointed panel which is collating the information.
This will enable the Dept. of Health & Ageing to establish their proposed Care Connector service. Its officers list services in your area that meet your needs. There are plans for a Care Connector Office in each region of Australia.
Oasis Peakhurst's six-plus star retirement dream is a reality.
The thoughts that often follow retirees' dream of an idyllic, stress-free lifestyle throughout their golden years are usually concerns around day-to-day costs, a spokesman said.
"With such focus currently on the cost of energy in particular, Oasis Peakhurst's 6.4 star rating will be a breath of fresh air and provide great benefits to residents," he said.
Through the forward-thinking of award-winning architect Angelo Candalepas, Oasis Peakhurst's sustainable design has not only met, but in some cases exceeded, the industry energy efficiency targets.
What's more, design specifications which aim to maximise natural light and lower energy costs ensures plenty of daylight and reduces the need for both heating and artificial lighting in Oasis apartments.
Its north and north-west aspect provides plenty of solar access throughout winter months, with glazed windows to avoid the heat of direct summer sunlight.
But there is more to having a cost-efficient apartment to call home.
Residents can enjoy the village's exclusive facilities in comfort all year round, knowing solar panels are reducing the operational costs of their communal spaces such as the cinema, fireplaces and heated indoor pool and spa.
Clever design not only applies to energy efficiency. Oasis apartments have been individually crafted for easy living and to enhance wellbeing with ageing in place in mind.
Kitchens with an abundance of smart storage and elevated wall ovens, slip resistant tiles in bathrooms, emergency call buttons and large switches are just some of the innovative inclusions.
"Ultimately, Oasis Peakhurst promises a lifestyle that delivers the stylish apartment and fabulous amenities that local retirees want and deserve, in the place they know and love," the spokesman said.
With 70 per cent of apartments already reserved and completion due in Spring there are only a few opportunities remaining. Apartments are priced from $680,000. Details: www.oasispeakhurst.com.au.
St George Community Transport was established in 1983 with just one vehicle and one driver.
Almost 40 years later they have a fleet of 27 vehicles, 66 staff and 38 volunteers and provide more than 70,000 transport services to clients.
Funding comes from the Commonwealth Government and Transport for NSW and services cater for people who live in the Georges River Council and Bayside Council areas. Transport is also provided to take people to medical appointments or day care programs to locations in the surrounding suburbs and the city.
Chief executive officer Carol Strachan said in the last four years they have focused on diversifying their services to be less dependent on government funding and meet the demands of their clients.
"With more than 2000 active clients at any one time, they look to us as their trusted provider of aged care services," Ms Strachan said.
In May 2019 the service registered as an NDIS provider and now has more than 120 participants, 95 of which receive transport services and 25 who receive one on one support in their homes or to get out and about in the community.
"We are also very proud of our health and wellbeing programs which aim to encourage people to remain fit and healthy and connect with their friends and our community," Ms Strachan said.
"Our social outings are very popular with our clients and many of them have made great friends and now plan their trips together. We also have a BActive program that provides opportunities for our clients to keep their bodies and minds healthy."
Irene Morris has been a client with St George Community Transport for many years and regularly attends the social outings and aqua aerobics classes. "My connection to this organisation has changed my life," she said. "I have made friends, I have fun, I feel safe and it gives me something to look forward to."
A program run by volunteers also arranges visits to socially isolated clients, providing some companionship to brighten their day and reconnect them to their community.
"We are so fortunate to live in a wonderful city where there is so much support available to vulnerable people," Ms Strachan said.
"However, many people do not know about the services available to them.
"For this reason we recently formed Community Partners, which is a program where we work with two other local organisations to host several events every year aimed at helping residents to access aged and other services in the area.
"Our older community members have worked hard to reach retirement and they deserve to enjoy this time of their lives with dignity, choice and control."