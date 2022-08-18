A church has partnered with a charity organisation to launch a free pop-up food pantry for people who are struggling to make ends meet.
Hurstville Adventist Church has launched a weekly stall filled with grocery items for disadvantaged people in the community.
It joined forces with Sydney City Mission and Lifestyle Centre as part of a move to provide groceries to residents who face challenging times.
This is the first time this charity has partnered with a St George church and already the turnout has been quite a success after a letterbox drop, with more people than expected registering to come along.
Charity Manager, Kerina-Lee Joy, based at Annandale, from where the idea stemmed, said there was a need for the service in St George.
"I do a lot of analytics with community needs and I noticed a lot of interest particularly with the cost of living increasing in the past six months - the demand seems to be greater in the St George area," she said.
"Of course with COVID-19 that has risen. This started as a pilot but it's been very successful with up to 50 people turning up. I'm imagining it will really boom. We are trying to encourage more people to come along and get that financial relief."
Entirely volunteer-run by church members, the pop-up pantry hands out items including bread, canned vegetables, milk, rice, pasta, muesli bars, noodles, fresh fruit and vegetables.
"It's everything we can get that is in season, and it is a really good assortment of produce that changes every week," Ms Joy said. "We fill the hall."
"We worked out that people can save anywhere from $30 to $60 and that's a big saving in a weekly budget on a grocery bill if they are struggling with rent, electricity bills or fuel."
The pantry is open on Thursdays from 11am-3pm. Registrations are encouraged by sending an SMS to 0405 939 558.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
